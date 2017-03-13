RIDOH Celebrates Three Communities for Preventing Youth Tobacco Use
In observance of national Kick Butts Day, the Rhode Island Department of Health is recognizing teenagers and leaders in three communities for their work over the last year to pass local requirements aimed at keeping youth from accessing tobacco products in all forms, preventing nicotine addiction, and protecting youth from tobacco-related death and disease. "Big tobacco continues to shamelessly target youth and lower income communities with their dangerous, highly addictive products," said Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rhode Island Department of Health News.
Add your comments below
West Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stay away from Royalty Cleaners (Nov '07)
|Mar 11
|Carla
|6
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 4
|Justine Gregory
|59
|pre-cursor to cancer warning thick blood read ...
|Mar 1
|CANCERTHICKBLOOD
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb 28
|MikeD8675
|20
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|elsondivorce
|33
|Waterford Towers NO PETS-RENT INCREASES SKY HIG...
|Feb 16
|waterfordtowers
|3
|oh baby it"s cold out there ! snow wonderland !...
|Feb 12
|wintersnow
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC