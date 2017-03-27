NEWS Three companies collaborate to m...

NEWS Three companies collaborate to make a better catheter

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Plastics News

A Conair/Davis-Standard/Zumbach collaboration coextruded 1.4-millimeter-diameter catheter tubes in a demonstration of extrusion, sizing/cooling, gauging, cutting and quality control technologies. "Temperatures are the key to the process," Kevin Dipollino, Davis-Standard LLC product manager for pipe, profile and tubing systems, said at the UBM Advanced Manufacturing expo in Anaheim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Warwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Sun Crystal Barnett 61
Stay away from Royalty Cleaners (Nov '07) Mar 11 Carla 6
pre-cursor to cancer warning thick blood read ... Mar 1 CANCERTHICKBLOOD 2
News Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07) Feb 28 MikeD8675 20
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Feb '17 elsondivorce 33
Waterford Towers NO PETS-RENT INCREASES SKY HIG... Feb '17 waterfordtowers 3
oh baby it"s cold out there ! snow wonderland !... Feb '17 wintersnow 1
See all West Warwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Warwick Forum Now

West Warwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Warwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

West Warwick, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,914 • Total comments across all topics: 279,863,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC