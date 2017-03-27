NEWS Three companies collaborate to make a better catheter

A Conair/Davis-Standard/Zumbach collaboration coextruded 1.4-millimeter-diameter catheter tubes in a demonstration of extrusion, sizing/cooling, gauging, cutting and quality control technologies. "Temperatures are the key to the process," Kevin Dipollino, Davis-Standard LLC product manager for pipe, profile and tubing systems, said at the UBM Advanced Manufacturing expo in Anaheim.

