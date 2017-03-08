Live Videos | LIVE: West Warwick's Johnny Gates Talks about "The Voice" Audition and RI Support
West Warwick native, Johnny Gates was compared to Mick Jagger on this season's The Voice . Gates says he couldn't believe it really was his life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 4
|Justine Gregory
|59
|pre-cursor to cancer warning thick blood read ...
|Mar 1
|CANCERTHICKBLOOD
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb 28
|MikeD8675
|20
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|elsondivorce
|33
|Waterford Towers NO PETS-RENT INCREASES SKY HIG...
|Feb 16
|waterfordtowers
|3
|oh baby it"s cold out there ! snow wonderland !...
|Feb 12
|wintersnow
|1
|Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09)
|Feb 10
|waterfordtowers
|10
Find what you want!
Search West Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC