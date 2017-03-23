Live Videos | LIVE: Johnny Gates Talks The Voice Battle, iTunes and Celine Dion
West Warwick native Johnny Gates made it through the battle round on NBC's The Voice by stripping apart and reassembling Celine Dion's "I Drove All Night". Gate's said he decided to do a duo with challenger, and now friend Sammie Zonana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stay away from Royalty Cleaners (Nov '07)
|Mar 11
|Carla
|6
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 4
|Justine Gregory
|59
|pre-cursor to cancer warning thick blood read ...
|Mar 1
|CANCERTHICKBLOOD
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb 28
|MikeD8675
|20
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|elsondivorce
|33
|Waterford Towers NO PETS-RENT INCREASES SKY HIG...
|Feb '17
|waterfordtowers
|3
|oh baby it"s cold out there ! snow wonderland !...
|Feb '17
|wintersnow
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC