West Warwick teen dead after car strikes tree, rolls over
A teen from West Warwick has died on Monday, after police say his Subaru crashed into a tree and rolled over. Rhode Island State Police say the unidentified 17-year-old was driving at a high rate of speed in his 1999 Subaru when he lost control.
