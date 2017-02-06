West Warwick teen dead after car stri...

West Warwick teen dead after car strikes tree, rolls over

28 min ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

A teen from West Warwick has died on Monday, after police say his Subaru crashed into a tree and rolled over. Rhode Island State Police say the unidentified 17-year-old was driving at a high rate of speed in his 1999 Subaru when he lost control.

West Warwick, RI

