West Warwick Police searching for missing woman

WEST WARWICK, R. I. The West Warwick Police Department is asking for help Tuesday evening, for a woman reported missing. Authorities say 46-year-old Melissa Verrecchia was last seen around 9:00 a.m., on Tollgate Road, in Warwick after being discharged from Kent County Hospital on January 24th, 2017.

