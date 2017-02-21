State Police seize 5 kilos of cocaine during traffic stop in West Warwick
WEST WARWICK, R.I. Rhode Island State Police arrested two people and seized five kilograms of cocaine Tuesday night around 8:00 p.m. after a traffic stop on Route 95. Willy D. Espinal, 32, of Providence, and Laura Martinez, 24, of Providence were charged with possession with intent to deliver more than a kilo of cocaine, possession of cocaine, and conspiracy. Espinal was also issued a citation for driving a car with a suspended registration and charged with driving with a suspended license.
