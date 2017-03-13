Politics | UHIP Review, Pushing Back ...

Politics | UHIP Review, Pushing Back Against Trump's Border Wall: This Week at the State House

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Go Local

Rep. Serpa wans the auditor general to review UHIP, a bill to protect employees from wrongful discharge and more. This week at the State House House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Patricia A. Serpa has requested the Office of the Auditor General to conduct an independent audit of the expenditures involving contractors and vendors linked to the failed United Healthcare Infrastructure Project public benefits computer system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Warwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stay away from Royalty Cleaners (Nov '07) Mar 11 Carla 6
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Mar 4 Justine Gregory 59
pre-cursor to cancer warning thick blood read ... Mar 1 CANCERTHICKBLOOD 2
News Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07) Feb 28 MikeD8675 20
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Feb 23 elsondivorce 33
Waterford Towers NO PETS-RENT INCREASES SKY HIG... Feb 16 waterfordtowers 3
oh baby it"s cold out there ! snow wonderland !... Feb 12 wintersnow 1
See all West Warwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Warwick Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Kent County was issued at March 14 at 12:47AM EDT

West Warwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Warwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

West Warwick, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,566 • Total comments across all topics: 279,531,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC