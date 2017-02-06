News | House Oversight Committee to H...

News | House Oversight Committee to Hear UHIP Update During Thursday Meeting

The House Committee on Oversight is scheduled to meet Thursday to get an update from representatives of the department of Human Services on the progress of the Unified Health Infrastructure. The meeting is set for Thursday, February 9 at the rise of the House in room 101 on the first floor of the State House.

