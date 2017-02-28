Epic Theatre's New Work Program prese...

Epic Theatre's New Work Program presents Bogie and Bacall: Goodbye and Hurry Back

Tuesday Feb 28

Epic Theatre Company proudly presents the World Premiere of "Bogie and Bacall: Goodbye and Hurry Back" by Lenny Schwartz. It's the behind-the-scenes story of one of Hollywood's most famous couples: Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall .

