Date set for memorial dedication for fatal nightclub fire

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A dedication ceremony for a memorial to honor the 100 people killed during a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island has been scheduled. The site of the former Station nightclub in West Warwick is being turned into a permanent memorial to honor those who died and to rescuers and others who responded to the fire.

