9-year-old 'mini Trump' to visit Rhode Island State House
A 9-year-old who aspires to be president and enthusiastically supports President Donald Trump will be getting a guided tour of the Rhode Island State House. Jacob Silva attended last month's presidential inauguration and has been dubbed "mini Trump" after appearing that day on Fox News and ABC's "Good Morning America."
