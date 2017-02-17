9-year-old 'mini Trump' to visit Rhod...

9-year-old 'mini Trump' to visit Rhode Island State House

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Brandon Sun

A 9-year-old who aspires to be president and enthusiastically supports President Donald Trump will be getting a guided tour of the Rhode Island State House. Jacob Silva attended last month's presidential inauguration and has been dubbed "mini Trump" after appearing that day on Fox News and ABC's "Good Morning America."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Warwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Waterford Towers NO PETS-RENT INCREASES SKY HIG... Thu waterfordtowers 3
oh baby it"s cold out there ! snow wonderland !... Feb 12 wintersnow 1
Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09) Feb 10 waterfordtowers 10
Apts At Remington Pond West Warwick RI Rent Inc... (Apr '16) Feb 10 waterfordtowers 4
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Feb 8 Maria 30
News Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06) Feb 6 Phart Stupidly 1,108
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Feb 5 Erin_W 56
See all West Warwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Warwick Forum Now

West Warwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Warwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

West Warwick, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,206 • Total comments across all topics: 278,960,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC