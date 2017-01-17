State awards $3.8M for historic prese...

State awards $3.8M for historic preservation and the arts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission announced 33 grant recipients Thursday. Among the projects, preservation grants will restore the visitors' center at historic Fort Adams in Newport and preserve schoolhouses, museums, a library and other historic structures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Warwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan 13 ALL MESHED UP 10
Coventry Ghosts??? (Oct '06) Jan 11 Geo 26
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Jan 9 KaylaM 52
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Jan 2 Juliette Day 29
Kathy @ Big River Inn (Feb '11) Dec '16 cndmrapper 7
Apts At Remington Pond West Warwick RI Rent Inc... (Apr '16) Dec '16 gotyournumber 3
News Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B... Nov '16 Veteransforever 2
See all West Warwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Warwick Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Kent County was issued at January 22 at 3:38AM EST

West Warwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Warwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

West Warwick, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,141,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC