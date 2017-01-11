Police Log

Police Log

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Warwickonline.com

On Dec. 23 at 10:18 p.m., Sergeant John Choquette and Officer Sokphannareth Chea were dispatched to 2043 Elmwood Avenue for a report that a male and a female were verbally arguing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Warwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coventry Ghosts??? (Oct '06) 16 hr Geo 26
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Jan 9 KaylaM 52
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan 4 Darrow 9
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Jan 2 Juliette Day 29
Kathy @ Big River Inn (Feb '11) Dec '16 cndmrapper 7
Apts At Remington Pond West Warwick RI Rent Inc... (Apr '16) Dec '16 gotyournumber 3
News Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B... Nov '16 Veteransforever 2
See all West Warwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Warwick Forum Now

West Warwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Warwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

West Warwick, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,506 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC