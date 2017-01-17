Man sentenced to life in rape, killing of 85-year-old woman
A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 1990 murder and sexual assault of an 85-year-old woman. State Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said David Roscoe, formerly of Westerly, was sentenced Friday in the killing of Germaine Mouchon of West Warwick.
