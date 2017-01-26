Boot camp for finding a job
"There are two days I don't do job placement," Steve Colella tells a group of assembled job seekers at the West Warwick Public Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|14 hr
|Katelyn
|53
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Coventry Ghosts??? (Oct '06)
|Jan 11
|Geo
|26
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan 2
|Juliette Day
|29
|Kathy @ Big River Inn (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|cndmrapper
|7
|Apts At Remington Pond West Warwick RI Rent Inc... (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|gotyournumber
|3
|Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B...
|Nov '16
|Veteransforever
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC