News | Guest MINDSETTERa Forleo: Festivus For The Rest of Us

What is it about the First Amendment that gets politicians twisted into language pretzels? What is it about the Establishment Clause which makes certain politicians declare war on those they perceive not adhering to their own personal religious dogma? Recently, Representative Patricia Morgan -West Warwick, with other sponsors in tow, announced she is going to introduce legislation similar to the "Merry Christmas" bill passed in Texas back in 2013. Since then, other states have also passed bills aimed at protecting public school teachers and their school districts from legal action for "showing symbols of winter celebrations", or saying "Merry Christmas and Happy Hannakuh."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.