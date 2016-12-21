News | Could Another Station Fire Happen in Rhode Island?
A photo from the Oakland "Ghost Ship warehouse fire that started on December 2, claiming at least 36 lives. Photo:CC/Janna487 The fire at an artists' enclave in an Oakland, California warehouse that killed at least 36 is a stark reminder of the 2003 Station Nightclub fire in West Warwick that took the lives of one hundred people and injured over 200 more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
West Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Thu
|Melissa O
|28
|Kathy @ Big River Inn (Feb '11)
|Dec 11
|cndmrapper
|7
|Apts At Remington Pond West Warwick RI Rent Inc... (Apr '16)
|Dec 8
|gotyournumber
|3
|Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B...
|Nov '16
|Veteransforever
|2
|Efendi's Mediterranean Cafe & Bar Cranston RI
|Nov '16
|turksrapeok
|2
|HannabelsCafe 289 Cowesett Ave West Warwick, RI...
|Nov '16
|cautious
|2
|Service Animal Friendly Hannabal's Cafe 289 Co...
|Nov '16
|careful
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC