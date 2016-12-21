News | Could Another Station Fire Hap...

News | Could Another Station Fire Happen in Rhode Island?

Wednesday Dec 7

A photo from the Oakland "Ghost Ship warehouse fire that started on December 2, claiming at least 36 lives. Photo:CC/Janna487 The fire at an artists' enclave in an Oakland, California warehouse that killed at least 36 is a stark reminder of the 2003 Station Nightclub fire in West Warwick that took the lives of one hundred people and injured over 200 more.

West Warwick, RI

