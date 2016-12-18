Fire Marshal warn against homemade ashtrays
Fire officials in Rhode Island claim that makeshift ashtrays from plastic coffee cans have sparked three house fires this year alone. According to West Warwick Fire Marshal James Bobola, cigarettes can light the plastic container on fire.
