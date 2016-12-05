Correction: Nightclub Fires-Glance story

Correction: Nightclub Fires-Glance story

Monday Dec 5

In a Dec. 3 story listing past nightclub and music venue fires, The Associated Press reported erroneously on the location of a deadly February 2003 blaze. The Station nightclub was in West Warwick, not Warwick, Rhode Island.

