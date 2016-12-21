Sandy Lane fire
Thanks to the actions of an off-duty West Warwick firefighter, a pug dog was rescued from the home at 436 Sandy Lane Tuesday at 4:46 p.m. According to Warwick Battalion Chief Robert Bubar, the off-duty firefighters spotted flames in the adjoining garage and stopped to investigate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Thu
|Melissa O
|28
|Kathy @ Big River Inn (Feb '11)
|Dec 11
|cndmrapper
|7
|Apts At Remington Pond West Warwick RI Rent Inc... (Apr '16)
|Dec 8
|gotyournumber
|3
|Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B...
|Nov '16
|Veteransforever
|2
|Efendi's Mediterranean Cafe & Bar Cranston RI
|Nov '16
|turksrapeok
|2
|HannabelsCafe 289 Cowesett Ave West Warwick, RI...
|Nov '16
|cautious
|2
|Service Animal Friendly Hannabal's Cafe 289 Co...
|Nov '16
|careful
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC