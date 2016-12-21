Sandy Lane fire

Sandy Lane fire

Friday Nov 25

Thanks to the actions of an off-duty West Warwick firefighter, a pug dog was rescued from the home at 436 Sandy Lane Tuesday at 4:46 p.m. According to Warwick Battalion Chief Robert Bubar, the off-duty firefighters spotted flames in the adjoining garage and stopped to investigate.

West Warwick, RI

