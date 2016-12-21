Dueling protests outside West Warwick pet shop

The group against the shop was protesting as part of a national effort to educate holiday shoppers about what they call the "cruel and inhumane" puppy mill trade. "We're doing the protest in front of the Perfect Puppy because when I started the Boycott the Perfect Puppy page 70 customers about messages me about purchasing sick puppies or purchasing a puppy that passed away," said Brienna Oulette.

