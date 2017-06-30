West Valley grandmother says she'll l...

West Valley grandmother says she'll lose her life-saving insulin pump because of Medicare

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KSL-TV

Janet Herron has a secret, a hobby she's nurtured for years. "She's a 1948 Ford F-6," said Herron, who lives in West Valley City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea... Wed Bull Durham 3
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Jul 1 Well 19
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Jun 29 Pikachu 118
News Name of man who shot neighbor Murray shooting s... Jun 29 batbara naquin 1
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Jun 28 trian brown 11
News Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ... Jun 28 Mark 5
News Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg Jun 24 Bryan Fischer s H... 3
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Salt Lake County was issued at July 06 at 3:53AM MDT

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,842 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC