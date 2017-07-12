West Valley City charter school for teen moms will replace...
Courtesy Utah Charter Network Students and community members attend a meeting at Kairos Academy on June 29 after the State Charter School Board voted to shut down the school for pregnant teens and young mothers. Kairos is appealing the board's decision, and an online petition requesting that the school be allowed to stay open has collected more than 1,800 signatures.
