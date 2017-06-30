Tribune Editorial: Dona t piecemeal immigration reform
Clearly a law and order guy, the U.S. Attorney for Utah runs an office that has prosecuted hundreds of criminals since he was appointed by President Obama in 2015. A career prosecutor, he served in the U.S. Attorney's office since 2002, following stints as a prosecutor for Weber County and West Valley City.
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jul 1
|Well
|19
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Jun 29
|Pikachu
|118
|Name of man who shot neighbor Murray shooting s...
|Jun 29
|batbara naquin
|1
|whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea...
|Jun 29
|hillbilly
|2
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Jun 28
|trian brown
|11
|Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ...
|Jun 28
|Mark
|5
|Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg
|Jun 24
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|3
