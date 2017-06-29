Woman accused of setting fatal fire dies after jail suicide attempt
The woman accused of killing her mother by setting her house on fire in West Valley City has died after attempting suicide at a jail, a Salt Lake County Sheriff's official said. Police responded to the Salt Lake County Jail around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after 46-year-old Loralie Kathie Querbach attempted to kill herself in her cell, Cammie Skoggs of the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
