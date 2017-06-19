Utah man charged with murder in fatal...

Utah man charged with murder in fatal hit-and-run stemming from...

13 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Several people observed Aaron Daniel Hosman repeatedly punching a yelping Chihuahua on the side of the road near 3600 West and 4100 South in West Valley City on the afternoon of June 7. But it was 47-year-old Jeremy Hardman and his friend and co-worker, Jason Estes, who pulled over and verbally confronted Hosman - who minutes later allegedly used his car to run over and kill Hardman.

