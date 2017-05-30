Utah man charged in Baltimore heroin bust
A Utah man was among three people charged with plotting to distribute narcotics after 90 pounds of suspected heroin were seized at a truck stop. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland said in a statement that the men were arrested Wednesday.
