Two men charged with attempted murder in West Jordan shooting

Two men have been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man and leaving him to die in West Jordan. Victor Gambino Perez, 32, of Salt Lake City, and Raul Alejandro Abrego, 31, of West Valley City, are each charged with one count of attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, in the shooting of 31-year-old Manuel Herrera.

