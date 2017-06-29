Three teens plead guilty to lesser charges in death of West Valley City police officer
The Salt Lake Tribune) Officers and investigators at the scene where West Valley City officer Cody Brotherson was struck and killed by a vehicle near 4100s, and 2200w in West Valley City, Sunday, November 6, 2016. Officer Brotherson's car is at right with it's trunk open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|17 hr
|Bates 40
|18
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|21 hr
|Pikachu
|118
|Name of man who shot neighbor Murray shooting s...
|Thu
|batbara naquin
|1
|whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea...
|Thu
|hillbilly
|2
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Wed
|trian brown
|11
|Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ...
|Wed
|Mark
|5
|Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg
|Jun 24
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC