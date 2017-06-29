Three teens plead guilty to lesser ch...

Three teens plead guilty to lesser charges in death of West Valley City police officer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Officers and investigators at the scene where West Valley City officer Cody Brotherson was struck and killed by a vehicle near 4100s, and 2200w in West Valley City, Sunday, November 6, 2016. Officer Brotherson's car is at right with it's trunk open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) 17 hr Bates 40 18
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) 21 hr Pikachu 118
News Name of man who shot neighbor Murray shooting s... Thu batbara naquin 1
whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea... Thu hillbilly 2
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Wed trian brown 11
News Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ... Wed Mark 5
News Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg Jun 24 Bryan Fischer s H... 3
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,336 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC