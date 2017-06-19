Teen seriously injured in stabbing at Valley Fair Mall
One teenage boy was in the hospital, and two others were in police custody after a stabbing in the parking lot of a West Valley City mall. At about 2:20 p.m. Friday, the three teens were in the parking lot of Valley Fair Mall and got into a dispute that escalated to a physical fight, said West Valley City Police Department spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku.
