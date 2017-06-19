Struggling West Valley City charter s...

Struggling West Valley City charter school for teen moms shut down by Utah Charter School Board

Tuesday

A charter school geared toward young mothers was forced to shut down Tuesday, pending appeal, after years of stagnant enrollment, financial pressures and low academic performance. Members of the State Charter School Board voted unanimously to terminate the charter of Kairos Academy in West Valley City, which opened in 2014 and has held a probationary status since March 2015.

West Valley City, UT

