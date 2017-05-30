(Steve Griffin | Tribune file photo) The Utah Transit Authority board in a meeting in 2014.
West Valley City a The Utah Transit Authority board started planning Friday what the agency's services should look like by 2040 - and how to rebuild public trust after scandals and controversies to allow tax hikes needed to fund expansion for a growing population. "What does success look like in 2040?" board member Charles Henderson asked his compatriots to discuss during a two-day retreat that began Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|Mike
|12
|Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut...
|3 hr
|Red Crosse
|3
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
|Anal sex with Jesus
|May 26
|Old gregg
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 26
|Old gregg
|7
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|May 24
|Jay
|21
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|May 22
|A guy
|117
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC