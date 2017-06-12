SLC man arrested in fatal hit-and-run stemming from confrontation over alleged dog abuse
A man suspected of killing a West Valley City resident by deliberately running him over with his car last week has been arrested. Aaron Hosman, 40, of Salt Lake City, was arrested on suspicion of murder and obstruction of justice and booked into Salt Lake County jail, according to a West Valley City Police Department news release.
