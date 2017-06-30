Shop for liquor before Utah booze prices increase 2 percent on Saturday

The Salt Lake Tribune) Employee James Brinkerhoff and Assistant Manger Stephanie Gittins price beer before the opening of the new West Valley City liquor store earlier this month. The markup on alcohol in Utah will incrase two percent on Juy 1. The Salt Lake Tribune) Employee James Brinkerhoff and Assistant Manger Stephanie Gittins price beer before the opening of the new West Valley City liquor store earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.