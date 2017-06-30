Shop for liquor before Utah booze pri...

Shop for liquor before Utah booze prices increase 2 percent on Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Employee James Brinkerhoff and Assistant Manger Stephanie Gittins price beer before the opening of the new West Valley City liquor store earlier this month. The markup on alcohol in Utah will incrase two percent on Juy 1. The Salt Lake Tribune) Employee James Brinkerhoff and Assistant Manger Stephanie Gittins price beer before the opening of the new West Valley City liquor store earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) 4 hr Well 19
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Thu Pikachu 118
News Name of man who shot neighbor Murray shooting s... Thu batbara naquin 1
whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea... Thu hillbilly 2
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Wed trian brown 11
News Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ... Jun 28 Mark 5
News Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg Jun 24 Bryan Fischer s H... 3
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,705 • Total comments across all topics: 282,155,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC