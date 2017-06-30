Shop for liquor before Utah booze prices increase 2 percent on Saturday
The Salt Lake Tribune) Employee James Brinkerhoff and Assistant Manger Stephanie Gittins price beer before the opening of the new West Valley City liquor store earlier this month. The markup on alcohol in Utah will incrase two percent on Juy 1. The Salt Lake Tribune) Employee James Brinkerhoff and Assistant Manger Stephanie Gittins price beer before the opening of the new West Valley City liquor store earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|Well
|19
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Thu
|Pikachu
|118
|Name of man who shot neighbor Murray shooting s...
|Thu
|batbara naquin
|1
|whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea...
|Thu
|hillbilly
|2
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Wed
|trian brown
|11
|Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ...
|Jun 28
|Mark
|5
|Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg
|Jun 24
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC