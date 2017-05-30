Salt Lake County launches valleywide ...

Salt Lake County launches valleywide bike plan

After receiving feedback from about 1,500 people over seven months, Salt Lake County officials announced a new plan this week to improve bike trails and transportation options along the Wasatch Front. Called the Active Transportation Implementation Plan, the goal is to "get people walking and biking more," said Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams.

