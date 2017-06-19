Riverton, Kearns fire stations to clo...

Riverton, Kearns fire stations to close in agency overhaul

Wednesday Jun 21

A pair of fire stations in Riverton and Kearns will close in a move that local officials say will actually speed 911 response times in those communities. The Riverton station currently is underused, answering an average of less than one call per day.

