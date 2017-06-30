Rise Against remain steadfast in their mantra and message:...

Melodic hardcore band Rise Against co-headlines with Deftones on tour, coming July 1, 2017, to Usana Amphitheatre in West Valley City. Patrick Munnich Melodic hardcore band Rise Against co-headlines with Deftones on tour, coming July 1, 2017, to Usana Amphitheatre in West Valley City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.