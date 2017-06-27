Prank call sends SWAT to elderly woman's home, police say
A SWAT team surrounded an elderly woman's West Valley City home early Tuesday before police discovered someone apparently made a false report. A man called 911 around midnight and said he killed his parents and was going to take his own life.
