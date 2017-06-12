Police: Dog man defended in hit-and-run killing is safe
Since news spread that 47-year-old Jeremy Hardman had died in what police called a deliberate attack by a man Hardman had confronted about allegedly mistreating a dog, West Valley police said in a news release Thursday that numerous inquiries have come in about the animal's well-being. West Valley police have since arrested Aaron Hosman, 40, the man accused of flipping a U-turn in his car and running over Hardman, but said they were unable to find the friend believed to own the dog.
