Police: Dog man defended in hit-and-r...

Police: Dog man defended in hit-and-run killing is safe

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KSL-TV

Since news spread that 47-year-old Jeremy Hardman had died in what police called a deliberate attack by a man Hardman had confronted about allegedly mistreating a dog, West Valley police said in a news release Thursday that numerous inquiries have come in about the animal's well-being. West Valley police have since arrested Aaron Hosman, 40, the man accused of flipping a U-turn in his car and running over Hardman, but said they were unable to find the friend believed to own the dog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anal sex with Jesus 1 hr Well Well 2
The Many God's of Mormonism 1 hr Well Well 8
News Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d... Jun 12 c u ontheotherside 1
News Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c... Jun 9 Parden Pard 2
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Jun 3 Mike 12
News Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut... Jun 3 Red Crosse 3
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) May 26 Old gregg 39
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,808,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC