Only minority elected official in West Valley City history files for mayor

While the U.S. Census estimates minorities now make up 52 percent of West Valley City's population, only one minority member - one-time Vietnamese refugee Tom Huynh - has ever served on its city council in the 37 years since it incorporated. Huynh just filed to run for mayor in Utah's second largest city, facing incumbent Mayor Ron Bigelow, fellow city council member Karen Lang and University of Utah researcher Joshua Cameron.

