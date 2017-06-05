Only minority elected official in West Valley City history files for mayor
While the U.S. Census estimates minorities now make up 52 percent of West Valley City's population, only one minority member - one-time Vietnamese refugee Tom Huynh - has ever served on its city council in the 37 years since it incorporated. Huynh just filed to run for mayor in Utah's second largest city, facing incumbent Mayor Ron Bigelow, fellow city council member Karen Lang and University of Utah researcher Joshua Cameron.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c...
|20 hr
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jun 3
|Mike
|12
|Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut...
|Jun 3
|Red Crosse
|3
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
|Anal sex with Jesus
|May 26
|Old gregg
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 26
|Old gregg
|7
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|May 24
|Jay
|21
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC