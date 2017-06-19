Man convicted of sex offense in September charged with new offenses
A man who was convicted in September of sexual battery has now been arrested and charged for allegedly trying to have sex with a 13-year-old girl, according to court documents. Eli Timothy Sherman, 27, of Provo, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of enticing a minor, a second-degree felony.
