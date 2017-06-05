Major weekend closures set for I-80, Bangerter Highway
Motorists should plan ahead and expect delays this weekend due to construction projects on several busy roads in the Salt Lake Valley. Road closures are scheduled for parts of I-80, Bangerter Highway and I-215, according to a news release from the Utah Department of Transportation.
