Lawmakers continue conversation about bill to remove incapacitated elected officials

Thursday Jun 22

As county officials prepare to use their purse strings power to help address the troubling situation around Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott, state leaders also are pushing forward. The Legislature's Political Subdivisions Interim Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to create a bill file that legislators can use to create a new law to remove incapacitated county elected officials from office - and fill a "hole" in state law that provides no recourse when such situations arise.

