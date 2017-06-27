Kairos Academy to ask for hearing ove...

Kairos Academy to ask for hearing over termination of charter

The board of directors of Kairos Academy, a public charter school in West Valley City that serves teen mothers and pregnant teens, plans to appeal a recent decision by the State Charter School Board to terminate its charter. A press release issued by the school's board of directors late Monday said it will seek a hearing before the State Charter School Board and, if necessary, an appeal to the elected Utah State Board of Education.

