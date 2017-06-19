K-9 Boot Camp

K-9 Boot Camp

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

It all started with a simple email nearly six years ago. And Sgt. Mike Jones of the Grantsville City Police Department didn't let it go unanswered."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Research Chems and opiates Jun 18 Shop1 1
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Jun 17 Good Riddance 32,101
Anal sex with Jesus Jun 16 Well Well 2
The Many God's of Mormonism Jun 16 Well Well 8
News Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d... Jun 12 c u ontheotherside 1
News Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c... Jun 9 Parden Pard 2
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Jun 3 Mike 12
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,929,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC