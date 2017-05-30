Jury acquits 2 of murder in drive-by shooting, finds them guilty of obstructing justice
A jury acquitted two men of murder in a 2013 drive-by shooting but found them guilty of failing to tell police what they knew about the death. Alejandro Argumendo, 24, and Jose Carlos Salazar, 23, were among six men accused of gunning down 18-year-old Anthony Hernandez while he was walking with friends in West Valley City on July 27, 2013 .
