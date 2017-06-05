Humbled by Everest
When perched on a peak high in the Himalayas, with even larger mountains above and a sunlit glacial valley below, "You get a sense of your own smallness," Jed Winder says.The strenuous trek to the base camp of Mount Everest - 78 miles in 11 days and a 9,000 foot climb in elevation - was challenging.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c...
|Fri
|Parden Pard
|2
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Jun 3
|Mike
|12
|Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut...
|Jun 3
|Red Crosse
|3
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|May 26
|Old gregg
|39
|Anal sex with Jesus
|May 26
|Old gregg
|1
|The Many God's of Mormonism
|May 26
|Old gregg
|7
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|May 24
|Jay
|21
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC