How did two Utah sound studio partner...

How did two Utah sound studio partners create one of the largest firearm silencer companies?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Silencerco machinist Gordon Wellington manufactures baffles for one of the company's silencers. Silencerco is one of the country's largest manufacturers of silencer for guns of all kinds, Friday, May 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Murray man shoots, assaults man while d... 5 hr c u ontheotherside 1
News Police search for owner of 1,000s of valuable c... Jun 9 Parden Pard 2
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Jun 3 Mike 12
News Ex-spy says NSA did mass surveillance during Ut... Jun 3 Red Crosse 3
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) May 26 Old gregg 39
Anal sex with Jesus May 26 Old gregg 1
The Many God's of Mormonism May 26 Old gregg 7
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,297 • Total comments across all topics: 281,719,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC