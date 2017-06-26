Hospitality industry says Utah .05 percent DUI law targets wrong people, hurts tourism
Utah's lowest-in-the-nation DUI law targets the wrong people and hurts tourism, restaurant and hospitality associations told state lawmakers Wednesday. Mary Crafts-Homer, Visit Salt Lake chairwoman and owner of the state's largest catering company, said the law has already impacted the state's booming destination wedding business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's ...
|47 min
|Bull Durham
|4
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Mom3
|13
|whats trump and ryne up to is that the best hea...
|Sun
|people that care
|1
|Man tattoos LeBron James' crying face on his leg
|Jun 24
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|3
|6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|3
|3rd hole planned to reach Utah miners (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|mosaic causes asthma
|3
|Get Research Chems and opiates
|Jun 18
|Shop1
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC