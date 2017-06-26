Hospitality industry says Utah .05 pe...

Hospitality industry says Utah .05 percent DUI law targets wrong people, hurts tourism

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Deseret News

Utah's lowest-in-the-nation DUI law targets the wrong people and hurts tourism, restaurant and hospitality associations told state lawmakers Wednesday. Mary Crafts-Homer, Visit Salt Lake chairwoman and owner of the state's largest catering company, said the law has already impacted the state's booming destination wedding business.

